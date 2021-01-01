Loading…
HEXO medical

Atlantis

Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Atlantis is a All Kush 47 sativa dominant hybrid. Known for its Lime green with dark green accents, light orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and elongated buds, this strain has earthy and woody notes, courtesy of caryophyllene and myrcene terpenes.

THC % 11-20* CBD % 0-1*

Available in 3.5g, 15g and 30g formats.
