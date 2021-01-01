About this product

Decarb High CBD Activated Powder is a versatile and ready-to-use product made from our hybrid CBD Remedy flower. Ideal for oral consumption or adding to food, we use our proprietary method to decarboxylate the milled flower at the optimal temperature, ensuring that the cannabinoids are activated to their highest potential. This product is not intended for dry vaping or smoking.



Capsules and a capsule maker are also available.



THC % 0-1* CBD % 10-15*



Available in 10g format.