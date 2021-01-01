HEXO medical
About this product
Decarb THC Activated Powder is a versatile and ready-to-use hybrid flower blend, ideal for oral consumption or adding to food. Using our proprietary method, the pre-milled flower is decarboxylated at the optimal temperature, ensuring that the cannabinoids are activated to their highest potential. This product is not intended for dry vaping or smoking.
Capsules and a capsule maker are also available.
THC % 10-21* CBD % 0-1*
Available in 10g format.
Capsules and a capsule maker are also available.
THC % 10-21* CBD % 0-1*
Available in 10g format.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!