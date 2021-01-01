Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HEXO medical

HEXO medical

Helios

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Helios is a Snow Leopard sativa. Known for its light green, bright orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and an irregular shape, this strain has sweet and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes.

THC % 15-21* CBD % 0-1*

Available in 3.5g, 15g, and 30g formats.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!