HEXO medical
About this product
Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Helios is a Snow Leopard sativa. Known for its light green, bright orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and an irregular shape, this strain has sweet and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes.
THC % 15-21* CBD % 0-1*
Available in 3.5g, 15g, and 30g formats.
THC % 15-21* CBD % 0-1*
Available in 3.5g, 15g, and 30g formats.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!