HEXO medical
About this product
Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Horizon is a All Kush 47 x Warlock sativa dominant hybrid. Known for its light green with high presence of bright orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and round buds, this strain has earthy and citrus notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes.
Available in 3.5g and 30g variants.
Available in 3.5g and 30g variants.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!