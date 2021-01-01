HEXO medical
About this product
Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Nebula is a White Widow indica. Known for its dark green, dark orange hairs and heavy dusting of trichomes, its density and extremely conical shape, this strain has floral notes, courtesy of myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene terpenes.
THC % 15-21* CBD % 0*
Available in 3.5g, 15g and 30g formats.
THC % 15-21* CBD % 0*
Available in 3.5g, 15g and 30g formats.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!