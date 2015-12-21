High Garden
Laughing Buddha 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
TASTE + SCENT
Skunky & Lemon
Tropical, Citrus & Herb
SENSATION
Giggling Euphoria
Relaxed Friendly Vines
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
Laughing Buddha effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
182 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
47% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
