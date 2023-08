This multifunctional fashion pin also serves as a lapel pin or a tie tack, measures 20mm high (about three-quarters of an inch) and crafted to our uncompromising standards from .925 sterling silver.



This cannabis-inspired piece is also available in 14kt or 18kt, white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and sterling silver.



For BOTH ladies and men, the quality of this fashion pin, like all jewelry from HIGH POINT, is unsurpassed.



Show more