Delicate sterling silver cable chains are gracefully weighted with 10mm or 20mm sativa leaf charms and artfully designed to thread through your lobes, putting a contemporary twist on a classic style. These beautiful earrings are the perfect complement to any outfit.



This cannabis-inspired piece is also available in 14kt or 18kt, white gold, yellow gold, or rose gold, as well as sterling silver. Interested in something custom? Need a specific size? We'll be happy to accommodate, just send us a message!



The quality of these earrings, like all jewelry from High Point, is unsurpassed.

