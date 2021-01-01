Loading…
Highland Grow

Sensi Star

About this product

Sensi Star possesses mostly indica genetics, presenting with nice sticky, resinous and compact buds with a dark-green and purple tones
It has a classic Indica fragrance with notes of citrus, sweet and earth
It’s dense and resinous buds have a fragrance and sweet taste of vanilla and pineapple
