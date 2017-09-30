Lab-tested by a 3rd party

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Safe and clean CO2 extraction

100% all-natural ingredients

Organic & non-GMO

No additives or preservatives

Naturally flavored

***Adult signature required for delivery***

***We do not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah. ***



PRODUCT INFO

DELTA 8 CARTS



If you’re ready to unwind but are having a hard time relaxing on your own, Delta 8 carts may be the solution to your troubles! Delta 8 is the latest (and one of the more potent) cannabinoids available on the market today, boasting a variety of products that deliver maximum benefits.



Delta 8 carts are specifically tailored for those looking for an easy-to-use method of Delta 8 THC stimulation that works instantly. Exhale Wellness provides the highest quality Delta 8 products, including our amazing vape carts.



What Are the Benefits & Effects of a Delta 8 Vape?



The method used for consuming Delta 8 THC alters the duration and sort of effects you will feel. The best part about Delta 8 is that it causes a pleasant “head change” without the negative effects of using marijuana.



When vaping Delta 8, you can expect to feel instantaneous results because the vapor is rapidly absorbed into your bloodstream by way of diffusion in the lungs. Diffusion is how inhaled air passes from the lungs to the blood carried to other parts of the body. It is because of diffusion that vaping produces more rapid effects than ingesting Delta 8 would.



What Does Vaping Delta 8 Feel Like?



When using Delta 8, you can expect to feel euphoric results that can tone down the stresses of life and uplift your emotions to more positive ones. You’re likely to feel more clear-headed and experience an increase in sensory perception. This can help you focus on tasks more easily and provide a sense of relief and happiness as you go about your day. People who enjoy Delta 8 THC often report that it causes a mellow euphoria that boosts focus minus severe paranoid effects that marijuana might cause.



How Much THC is in Delta 8?



Despite its name, Delta 8 THC only contains as much D9 THC as CBD does. Under federal law, hemp products must contain 0.3% D9 THC or less in their composition. So all Delta 8 THC products must legally contain no more than that amount.



Though using Delta 9 causes similar effects as Delta 8 THC, it is important to remember that it still contains less THC in total and that its effects are much less potent. The amount of THC contained in Delta 8 is not enough to cause the typical high that Delta 9 is known for.

