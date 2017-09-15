CBD Full Spectrum All Natural Tincture makes your daily dose of CBD Oil fast and easy.

Taken in the morning or at bedtime.

INGREDIENTS:

Organically Grown Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Medium Chain Triglycerides

PRODUCT INFO

The Full Spectrum CBD Tincture contains our pure, full-spectrum CBD oil and organic MCT oil.



Easily Administered Premium Hemp-Derived CBD Oil



People seeking the benefits of our CBD oil want it in a quickly absorbable delivery method. Our Full Spectrum CBD Soft Gels are easy to ingest and dissolve quickly to speed absorption into the body, so you can enjoy the benefits offered by our CBD oil sooner.



Our Full Spectrum CBD Tincture offers people who are on-the-go the solution to the challenge of getting their daily dose of CBD oil. The Tincture dropper has measurement markers for your convinience. Eliminate having to measure the proper dose, which can be a challenge when you are rushing out the door on your way to work or when travel takes you away from home.



The bottle of Full Spectrum CBD Tincture contains 1,500 mg of our Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD oil. Most of our customers take the easy to swallow liquid with a glass of water and, depending upon your preference as to the time of day that you take them, they can be taken with or without food.



Laboratory Testing to Guarantee Consistency and Potency



Our 3rd party testing program ensures that the products we produce and sell meet our strict quality control guidelines for consistency, potency, and purity. Our CBD oil is solvent-free and non-GMO.



Many of the certificates of analysis and potency reports, issued by the independent labs, are available to our customers at our website. Additional information about our testing program, along with certificates and reports, may be obtained by emailing a request to us.



If you have any questions about our Full Spectrum CBD Tincture or any of our other products, one of our customer service representatives is available to speak with you.

