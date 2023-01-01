HighTide is on a mission to become a world leader in social cannabis consumption. Founded in 2022, HighTide creates ready to drink cannabis cocktails aimed at helping drinkers tune into life’s great moments. In an increasingly digital and stressful world, our refreshing new take on classic beverages allows you to ride the tide and enjoy the present moment. Made with premium ingredients and crafted with care, High Tide helps people of all walks of life stay present in connection with the people and places that mean the most to them. With each sip we hope you take one step closer to a life that is more balanced and meaningful. We bring cannabis TO LIFE.

