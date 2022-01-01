Crafted by Prairie Craft Canopy just outside of Regina, in the heart of Canada's agricultural breadbasket. Homage Grape Escape provides sweet, sour and berry aromas with a hint of citrus. Its deep purple buds are complemented with bright orange pistils. A hybrid strain with the lineage Grape Gas and Unknown. At Prairie Craft Canopy, we practice indoor grows, hand-trimming and a full-plant cure process. Homage connects you with each craft grower and their story. Because every story is different and just as meaningful as the next. This is why Homage simplifies cannabis for local producers and the people for whom they perfect their craft.