Outer Diameter - 25mm
Thickness - 2mm
Base Thickness - 4mm
Edge - Flat Top
45° Frosted Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP
They say fat bottomed girls make the rockin’ world go round but the Fat Bottom 45° Degree is what’s getting our world going. These quartz bangers are bringing a level of beauty that remains unsurpassed in the dabbing industry. For all of your extracts, the Fat Bottom 45° Degree is going to bring you the level of heat you need to blast some concentrate.
The Fat Bottom 45° Degree features an outer diameter of 25mm, allowing some serious slabbage to fit in the chamber. And with a 2mm thickness, you’ll find these are incredibly durable, allowing you to swerve the delicate glass pieces found elsewhere. The base thickness is a whopping 4mm, allowing this piece to withstand heat like no other. And that 45° frosted joint brings an aesthetic that gets wide eyes whenever it’s on display.
They come 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm in size. And you’ll have the option to get it with a male or female connection, ensuring it’ll work with the rig you own. Get your sesh to the next level with the Fat Bottom 45° Degree.
And for those who need a silicone container to hold their oil with ease, make sure to grab with 3 pack of Silicone Slicks!
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!