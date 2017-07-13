Swiss Quality Stainless Steel Tweezers



Super Precision

High Heat Temperature Resistant

Ceramic Stone Tips

125mm Length

10mm Width

Slam your herbal wax on your favorite rig with these Herbal Wax Tweezers! These bad boys come with a ceramic tip to ensure you’re never going to have a problem handling the hottest wax globs, making it so you’ll never find yourself with a sub-par tool that can’t handle the heat! As you heat your rig, you’ll never find yourself worrying about your next-level heat. Let’s just say that ceramic tip is on point when it comes to coping with the heat, and you’re never going to find it failing you when you need it most.



The stunning design of these Honeybee Herb Herbal Wax Tweezers With Ceramic Tip is only matched by this tool’s ability to withstand the heat. These are super precise too, allowing dabbers to take globs of oil as big or small as they can handle. And don’t even get us started on the usability. The ceramic dab nail stone tips work hard, so you don’t have to worry about a thing. Just take your tweezers out, pick a piece of oil up, and apply it directly to your favorite nail for some fantastic dab cloudage.



Have you been considering vaping your concentrate? Make it a Honeybee Herb Vape Pen! These vape pen packages come with everything you need to get started. And your Herbal Wax Tweezers are going to make loading up the pen beyond easy. This is an all-in-one convenient package you need in your life. Make it happen by adding this vape pen to your cart now!

