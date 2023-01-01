Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Edge - Bevel

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended



Designed for the connoisseur, this piece is the cornerstone for bevels and bowls alike. The offer gets even better as the Bevel Bowl comes with both female or male joints, in addition to coming in all the most common diameter sizes ranging between 10mm and 18mm the Honey Bevel Bowl. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

Show more