Seamless-Weld Joint

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2.5mm

Bucket Height - 45mm

Edge - Bevel

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM & HONEY HIVE BUBBLE CAP



The notorious Honeybee Herb Bowl is a great option for that user trying to pack more intensity in a single rip. The design on this piece makes for better heat concentration in addition to a seam-welded joint that sets the stage for a smooth rip on the dab. Frosted joint tip included for a classy looking style and a whopping 45mm bucket height that helps you retain more smoke and lose less of it in a single hit.Not to mention the considerable price difference we offer in comparison to other single weld units on the market, but don’t believe us, take a look for yourself and get in on this deal!

This unit comes in designs of 90° and 45° angles, with male or female joints ranging in sizes of 10mm, 14mm and 18mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul. If you’re going with seam-weld, chances are you know your way around a banger pretty well, so take a stroll around our dabber selection and pair this piece with the appropriate tool to suit your dabbing needs.

