Double Wall Chamber

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness per wall - 2mm

Edge - Flat Top

45° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM

There’s nothing sweet like honey and the Honey Chamber 45° Degree is going to provide the sweet satisfaction whenever a dabber is in need of a dank dab. This is a double-wall chamber quartz banger, providing users with a dabbing experience like no other. The extra wall provides plenty of insulation to ensure temperature control is never a problem.



The outer diameter of this banger is 25mm, giving perfect dab capacity even for those heavy hitters. Each wall is a whopping 2mm thick, providing the extra insulation needed for the smoothest draws. This device also incorporates a 45° frosted joint, giving it an appealing aesthetic that will be the envy of anyone who sees it.



These quartz bangers come 14mm in size and they have a male connector. Make sure this is going to fit your rig! And if it does, place that order ASAP because everyone is looking to get their hands on a Honey Chamber 45° Degree quartz banger!



Looking for a totally awesome tool to go with your new quartz banger? Then look no further than the Glass Pencil Concentrate Tool. This bad boy provides a uniquely shaped dab tool carb cap combo you’ll want to add to your collection.

Show more