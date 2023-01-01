This equipment is a fitting description for the Built-in Round Bottom with the Thick Bottom Beveled Edge Quartz banger. With an outer wall diameter of 25mm and a solid thickness of 2.5 mm the Honeybee Herb quality is strong with this one. The bucket height is of 45mm making it look different from other equipment.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!