"Back to basics usually means pulling out the rolling paper, but in this case, it’s all about quartz. The original style Honeybee Herb Bevel brings a hint of class that is made from the original quartz with a 25 mm outer diameter and a 3mm thickness and with a bucket height of 38mm that gives additional protection against falls. Not to mention the option of a classy frosted joint finish.



This unit comes in a regular weld design of 90° and 45° angles with a built-in round bottom, with male or female joints ranging in sizes of 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm.



As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

"

Show more