About this product
Outer Diameter - 20mm
Thickness - 3mm
Edge - Bevel
90° Frosted Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM
Honey Kettle is long and thin for style on a piece that would look rough and robust with some great neck design. The pot is a banger with a 20mm external breadth yet a base that is 25mm distance across the level, taking into consideration less space to escape and a more focused vacuum for absorbing.
Being of great design, the pot is prepared with an impenetrable 3mm thickness and finished off with a tasteful iced joint that comes in plans of 90° and 45° points. However, if you're searching for a 100% shatterproof plan, don't leave without visiting our titanium banger determination.
This piece accompanies both male or female joints going in sizes of 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm. Likewise, with every one of our items, we suggest the utilization of a butane torch compared to propane to ensure being set for the long stretch.
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!