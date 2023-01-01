Outer Diameter - 20mm

Thickness - 3mm

Edge - Bevel

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM



Honey Kettle is long and thin for style on a piece that would look rough and robust with some great neck design. The pot is a banger with a 20mm external breadth yet a base that is 25mm distance across the level, taking into consideration less space to escape and a more focused vacuum for absorbing.



Being of great design, the pot is prepared with an impenetrable 3mm thickness and finished off with a tasteful iced joint that comes in plans of 90° and 45° points. However, if you're searching for a 100% shatterproof plan, don't leave without visiting our titanium banger determination.



This piece accompanies both male or female joints going in sizes of 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm. Likewise, with every one of our items, we suggest the utilization of a butane torch compared to propane to ensure being set for the long stretch.

Show more