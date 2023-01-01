Seamless-Weld Joint

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2.5mm

Base Thickness - 4mm

Bucket Height - 38mm

Edge - Bevel

45° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM & HONEY HIVE BUBBLE CAP

In our opinion, basic is classic and classic is the way to go. You can’t really go wrong with this design, and even more so with an extra deep 38mm bucket with a seam-welded joint to help with vapor retention and quick absorption of the heavy-handed dabs this piece is meant to carry. Not to mention the considerable price difference we offer in comparison to other single weld units on the market, but don’t believe us, take a look for yourself and get in on this deal! This unit comes in designs of 90° and 45° angles, with male or female joints ranging in sizes of 10mm, 14mm and 18mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul. If you’re going with seam-weld, chances are you know your way around a banger pretty well, so take a stroll around our dabber selection and pair this piece with the appropriate tool to suit your dabbing needs.

