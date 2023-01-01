"Honeybee Herb is happy to present you with a banger that is round-bottomed. This piece of equipment has been designed through the real quartz material with a very strong made quality.
This banger comes with both the male and female joints which is made to suit any beaker or rig. This equipment has been made to withstand high temperatures with a design thought out to distribute heat quickly and evenly, this piece is an ideal option for multiple draw dabs and also comes with a 45° angle design and 90° angle design.
This is an all-in-one frosted joint that speaks about true elegance that you can bring with the living room centerpiece. "
