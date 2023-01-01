Opaque White Base

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base Thickness - 4mm

Edge - Bevel

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM & HONEY HIVE BUBBLE CAP

Back to basics with this piece. This unit comes with a 2mm thickness and a 4mm base, which gives added rigidity to the bottom and a better heat dispersion along the base of the dish. Sitting at a 90° angle, this piece makes us proud just by looking at the sheer elegance transmitted through the combination of its frosted joint and smokey white base. The offer gets even better as the H & M comes with both female or male joints, in addition to coming in all the most common diameter sizes ranging between 10mm and 18mm.

Show more