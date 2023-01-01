White Opaque Base Outer Diameter - 25mm Thickness - 2mm Edge - Bevel 90° Frosted Joint Butane Torch Recommended Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM & HONEY HIVE BUBBLE CAP
The 25mm outer diameter and large hollow nail on this banger allows for a large amount of oil to be heated at a time and making it impossible not to rip a solid dab. The white opaque base helps to boost heat retention and lands you a stylish look that combines perfectly with the frosted joint on this piece. This unit comes in designs of 90° and 45° angles, with male or female joints ranging in sizes of 10mm, 14mm and 18mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.
