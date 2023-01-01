Opaque White Bottom with Heat Retention Core

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base Thickness - 3mm

45° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

When you’re looking for a stunning quartz banger bringing innovation to the world of dabbing, you need the Honey & Milk Core Reactor 45° Degree! This beauty is sporting an opaque white bottom with a heat retention core, ensuring you’ll retain the heat you need to make your dab seshes legendary. And with a beastly outer diameter of 25mm, you’ll find monster slabs of concentrate fit with ease.



These bangers are 2mm thick, ensuring the utmost durability and temperature control like you wouldn’t believe. The base thickness is a monsterous 3mm as well, allowing it to withstand elevated temperatures. That 45° degree frosted joint is also out-of-this-world gorgeous too!



When you purchase your Honey & Milk Core Reactor 45° Degree, you’ll have options. You can get it in 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm. And it only comes with a male connection, so make sure it’s going to fit your rig! You’re going to love all this banger will do for your dab sessions.



And for optimal performance, add on the Honey Topper Carb Cap. Cap your carb in style with this dope cap!

