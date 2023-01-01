Opaque White Base with Heat Retention Core

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

Honey & Milk is a fitting description for this flat bottomed, flat topped opaque white base banger. With an outer diameter of 25mm and a solid thickness of 2mm, the Honeybee Herb quality is strong with this one. Made of 100% quartz, the banger comes in both female or male joints made to suit almost any water rig or pipe. Engineered to withstand high temperatures with a design thought out to distribute heat quickly and evenly, this piece is an ideal option for multiple draw dabs and also comes with a 45° angle design.



The frosted bottom and joint level each other out and once again speak true about the elegance we like to bring to the table with what could and should be your living-room centerpiece. The frost combines smoothly with the clear on this piece which we are eager to have you try. This is how we like to think of every product we make and go the extra mile to execute a high-end banger with high-end performance at a fair price.

Show more