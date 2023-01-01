Opaque White Base

Outer Diameter - 30mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base - 4mm

Edge - Bevel

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 30MM & HONEY HIVE BUBBLE CAP



XL is definitely the best way to describe the XL bevel. Inspired by our original Honeybee Herb bevel , the H & M XL is a wonder of sorts. Designed with a massive 30mm outer diameter, this banger is the perfect piece if you find smaller dishes difficult to use. Usually the issue with wide mouthed bangers is how easy they can break, safe to say we did our homework on this one.

With a 2mm thickness and a 4mm base, the HONEY & MILK XL is close to bullet proof against clumsy handling. Sitting at a 90° angle, this piece makes us proud just by looking at the sheer elegance transmitted through the combination of its frosted joint and smokey white base. The offer gets even better as the H & M comes with both female or male joints, in addition to coming in all the most common diameter sizes ranging between 10mm and 18mm.

