Improve flavor and efficiency when enjoying your dabs with these quartz inserts. Designed by Honeybee Herb, Honey Pearls are small quartz beads with a 6 mm diameter. Though small, they can have a big impact on your dabbing experience - especially if you're into low temp dabs.



Since these pearls swirl within the banger, they pick up some of its heat and distribute it evenly. That means you can dab at low temperatures without worrying the concentrates will cool down too soon. That's awesome, right?



Just make sure you always use a carb cap with these inserts, so they don't jump out from the dish when you're inhaling. Honey pearls come with two pearls in a deep ruby color.

