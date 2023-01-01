Looking for a carb cap for your honey pot? Then you need the Honey Topper Carb Cap. These carb caps will meet all of your carbing needs without hesitation. Regardless of how fat of a slab you toss on your rig, you’re going to find the Honey Topper Carb Cap comes out swinging every time.



With the Honey Topper Carb Cap, you’ll have a carb cap that’s not only capable but stunning as well. The quartz construction brings a beautiful aesthetic to the table. But even though it’s made from quartz, it’s beyond durable with its thick design. That’s right. The Honey Topper Carb Cap is thick in all the right places, ensuring an accidental fall will result in minimal damage. What are you waiting for? Toss this in your cart.



What’s this? A friend for your Honey Topper Carb Cap? For those of you looking for the perfect piece for your Honey Topper Carb Cap, you’ll want to check out our incredible product line of quality quartz bangers. Become the envy of all your dabber friends by including one of these bad boys in your cart. What are you waiting for? Here’s your invitation. Let’s make it happen now.

Show more