A sturdy and warm sweatshirt bound to keep you warm in the colder months. A pre-shrunk, classic fit sweater that's made with air-jet spun yarn for a soft feel and reduced pilling.



• 50% cotton, 50% polyester

• Pre-shrunk

• Classic fit

• 1x1 athletic rib knit collar with spandex

• Air-jet spun yarn with a soft feel and reduced pilling

• Double-needle stitched collar, shoulders, armholes, cuffs, and hem

Size guide



S M L XL 2XL 3XL 4XL 5XL

Length (inches) 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34

Width (inches) 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34

Show more