"Honeybee herb is proud to present you the Beveled Edge New Terp Slurper Banger that is the answer to all your dabbing needs. This is our 45 degree angle version. There is a little bit of rebel in all of us and this is where this 25mm equipment fits,



It is an All-In-One Frosted Joint and its beveled edge allows your carb cap sit extremely well. This made from 100% pure quartz and you can use it to use to enjoy long hauls. The 90 degree version is also available with a wall thickness of 2mm.



We are recommending the use of a butane torch with all our equipment rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

"

Show more