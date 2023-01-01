"Honeybee herb is proud to present you the Beveled Edge New Terp Slurper Banger that is the answer to all your dabbing needs. There is a little bit of rebel in all of us and this is where this 25mm equipment fits,



It is an All-In-One Frosted Joint and its beveled edge allows your carb cap sit extremely well. This made from 100% pure quartz and you can use it to use to enjoy long hauls. This banger joint is available in 45 degrees and 90 degree designs with a wall thickness of 2mm.



We are recommending the use of a butane torch with all our equipment rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

"

