6ml silicone key-chain container 100% Silicone Wax Containers Certification: FDA Function: Freezer, Heat, Shatter Resistant And Heat Resistant Up To 450 degrees Fahrenheit Eco-Friendly, Softness, Non-Stick Finish Flexible, Lightweight & Portable, Easy To Store And Transport Durable, Long-Standing, Long Life Time Storage Jars & Canisters Non Stick Silicone Containers Essential Oil Jars
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!