Back to basics usually means pulling out the rolling paper, but in this case it’s all about quartz. The original style Honeybee Herb Bevel brings a hint of class to your rig with a 25 mm outer diameter and a 3mm thickness that gives additional protection against falls. Not to mention the option of a classy frosted joint finish. This unit comes in designs of 90° and 45° angles, with male or female joints ranging in sizes of 10mm, 14mm and 18mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!