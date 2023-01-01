About this product
Seamless-Weld Joint
Outer Diameter - 25mm
Thickness - 3mm
Bucket Height - 38mm
Edge - Bevel
90° Frosted Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM & HONEY HIVE BUBBLE CAP
This piece follows the same idea as the original Honeybee Herb Bevel, but if the 3mm thickness that already comes with the design just doesn’t cut it for you then let us introduce you to our seamless welded joint design. Protecting your banger from any poor torch aim and adding strength where it’s already a challenge to do so as we’re talking about a product made from 100% quartz front to back. In addition to a sturdier design, the seam-welded joint makes for a smoother and stronger hit. Not to mention the considerable price difference we offer in comparison to other single weld units on the market, but don’t believe us, take a look for yourself and get in on this deal!
This unit comes in designs of 90° and 45° angles, with male or female joints ranging in sizes of 10mm, 14mm and 18mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul. If you’re going with seam-weld, chances are you know your way around a banger pretty well, so take a stroll around our dabber selection and pair this piece with the appropriate tool to suit your dabbing needs.
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!