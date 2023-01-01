"The quartz carving spinner cap is compatible with 25mm or smaller bangers. This is the latest technology in the spinner caps. This is going to spin the banger beads very easily. It also features polished quartz with an additional quartz handle and a deeply carved spiral.



This equipment has been designed and made from FDA-grade premium quartz crystal, they partner perfectly with any thermal nail to deliver maximum heat retention and temperature consistency for dab sessions like no other.



So now do not leave your dabs out in the cold and fight the good fight for better hits with a Quartz Thermal Carb Cap from Honeybee Herb.

"

Show more