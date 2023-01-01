Universal 6-in-1 Connection



Grade 2 Titanium

Built-in Carb Cap

Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints

Compatible with Male & Female Joints

Butane Torch Recommended

Anybody searching for perhaps the best nail the dabbing business has to bring to the table will need to throw a Titanium 6-in-1 Baseball Carb Cap Nail in their cart right away. This is a nail you'll appreciate utilizing every day in light of its convenience. throw a fat piece of concentrate into the nail and utilize the implicit carb caps to dab carb cap it. Also, that 6-in-1? It makes hits better compared to anybody out there.



The Titanium 6-in-1 Baseball Carb Cap Nail is made out of premium Grade 2 titanium, bringing about the solid piece you're taking a gander at. What's more, with its implicit carb cap, you'll never end up losing a different dab carb cap. You can set up the piece and you're all set! These fit 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm joints, guaranteeing they’ll accommodate your rig easily. Furthermore, with this nail being viable with male and female joints, you'll have not no worries whatsoever with your buy.



In case you're dabbing, you need something to hold your concentrate. Snatch yourself a Hexagon Silicone Slick Container and you're set. These are the ideal storage compartments for holding the stickiest concentrates. This is the best winning combination when you're purchasing a Titanium 6-in-1 Baseball Carb Cap Nail!

