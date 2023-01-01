

Universal 6-in-1 Connection



Grade 2 Titanium

Quartz Dish 22.5mm

Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints

Compatible with Male & Female Joints

﻿Compatible with Most 27mm Carb Caps

Butane Torch Recommended

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - Titanium Bent Pencil with Carb Cap , Titanium Pencil with Carb Cap & Titanium Sword Carb Cap

Aesthetically speaking, the Titanium 6-in-1 Cage Hybrid is blowing minds across the globe! These dope bangers are changing what we expect to see when someone whips out their favorite titanium piece. The shape of these is beyond unique, and these are flying out of our inventory like you wouldn’t believe!



Crafted from Grade 2 Titanium, these pieces feature a universal 6-in-1 connection that dabbers can’t get enough of. And with a 22.5mm quartz dish, inhaling fat slabs has never been easier. If your dish ever breaks, we also have you covered with our spare dishes too. These fit 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm joints, and with them being compatible with male and female joints, the versatility the Titanium 6-in-1 Cage Hybrid is boasting is unreal. It’s also compatible with the majority of 27mm carb caps!



Don’t worry! We know 27mm carb caps are hard to find, but we have them in stock and ready to ship! These large carb caps are some of the best concentrate tools in the industry at the moment, and it goes without saying that the Titanium 6-in-1 Cage Hybrid calls for a super dope tool! Add it to your cart now and buy with confidence.

