

Universal 6-in-1 Connection



Grade 2 Titanium

Quartz Dish 25mm

Compatible with Male & Female Joints

Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints

Compatible with Most 27mm Carb Caps

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - Titanium Bent Pencil with Carb Cap , Titanium Pencil with Carb Cap & Titanium Sword Carb Cap

When you are looking for the quality dab, then the universal 6-in-1 connection, you’ll want to add a Titanium 6-in-1 Hybrid Enail Dab to your cart now. These are the bad boys which are just incredible, bringing on those legendary dab hits most dabbers only dream of. Whether you’ve been dabbling for years or just bought your first bit of concentrate yesterday, this is an enail that’s sporting some easy usability you’ll appreciate.



Made from the finest Grade 2 Titanium, they are durable. And the quartz dish is 25mm in diameter, allowing monster slabs and beastly dabs you won’t soon forget. Don’t forget your spare quartz banger just in case!



It can be used with the male and female joints. These will also fit 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm joints, making it so you won’t have any trouble getting this to fit your favorite rig. And if you have a 27mm carb cap, it’s likely compatible with that too.



The dabbers who do not have a carb cap, you’re not going to want to be caught without one when you purchase your Titanium 6-in-1 Hybrid Enail Dab. For some next-level performance with your new titanium enail, make sure to add on the 27mm Titanium Bent Pencil with Carb Cap. Cap your carb in style with this awesome tool and carb cap combo and expect those beautiful hits every dabber will love!

