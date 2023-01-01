About this product
Universal 6-in-1 Connection
Grade 2 Titanium
Quartz Dish 22.5mm
Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints
Compatible with Male & Female Joints
Compatible with Most 25mm Carb Caps
Butane Torch Recommended
For serious dabbers looking for a serious piece, the Titanium 6-in-1 Hybrid is bringing out the best in our concentrates. This is one of the most beautiful nails we’ve seen in the industry, adding an industrialized aesthetic that no dabber can deny is attractive. Needless to say, this is a spot on banger that brings on some next level performance without hesitation.
The Titanium 6-in-1 Hybrid is an absolute legend forged out of premium quality Grade 2 Titanium. With its 22.5mm quartz dish, there’s seemingly no dab too big, meaning monster slabs are never too much. You’ll find these fit 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm joints, and with these being compatible with both male and female joints, you’ll find the versatility the Titanium 6-in-1 Hybrid is sporting is beyond unreal. These are also compatible with the majority of 25mm carb caps!
For dabbers lacking a carb cap, you’re not going to want to be caught without one when you purchase your Titanium 6-in-1 Hybrid. For some next level performance with your new titanium enail, make sure to add on the Titanium Bent Pencil With Carb Cap. Cap your carb in style with this dope tool and carb cap combo and expect those beautiful hits every dabber will love!
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!