Universal 6-in-1 Connection

Grade 2 Titanium

Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints

Compatible with Male & Female Joints

Butane Torch Recommended

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - Flat Top Dabber & Cap & Side Top Dabber & Cap

Stunning in design, the Titanium 6-in-1 Long-Neck Banger is a legend in the dabbing industry, and it’s not hard to see why. These sport the favored 6-in-1 connection, bringing some serious performance to the table. And for those looking to elevate their dab game, there’s no better piece money can buy.



The Titanium 6-in-1 Long-Neck Banger uses a designed forged in Grade 2 Titanium, ensuring this durable banger is going to last as long as necessary. And with its versatility allowing it to fit 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm joints, as well as male and female joints, it’s easy to see why this piece is quickly becoming an industry favorite.



And if you’re lacking a carb cap, you’re not going to want to be caught without one after purchasing your 6-in-1 Long-Neck Banger. For some next level performance with your new titanium enail, make sure to add the Honey Topper Carb Cap to your cart. Cap your carb with ease using this incredible cap and expect the hard hits every dabber craves!

