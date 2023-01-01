Universal 6-in-1 Connection



Grade 2 Titanium

Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints

Compatible with Male & Female Joints

Compatible with Most 25mm Carb Caps

Butane Torch Recommended

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - Titanium Bent Pencil with Carb Cap , Titanium Pencil with Carb Cap & Titanium Sword Carb Cap

For dabbers seeking a nail that’s going to rock their world, there’s none better than the Titanium 6-in-1 Moon Rock Dab Rig with its universal 6-in-1 connection. This is a nail bringing beauty to the dabbing industry, giving users a stunning piece to whip out whenever the time is right. And there is no better time like today to have one of these shipped directly to you!



The Titanium 6-in-1 Moon Rock is forged from premium Grade 2 Titanium, providing users with the durability they expect from a quality nail. And with it being capable of fitting 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm joints, there’s rarely a time that these nails will not fit a dabber’s favorite rig. These are also compatible with both male and female joints, and with most 25mm carb caps the industry has to offer. With this kind of versatility, it’s easy to see why the Titanium 6-in-1 Moon Rock Dab Rig is a banger that should be every dabber’s go-to. And if you end up needing a spare moon rock, know we have you covered!



If you’re lacking a dabber, you’re not going to want to be caught without one when you buy your Titanium 6-in-1 Moon Rock. For some next level performance with your new titanium enail, make sure to add on the Titanium Pencil. Slap some slabs on your moon rock in style with this dope tool and expect the hard hits every dabber can appreciate!

