Universal 6-in-1 Connection



Grade 2 Titanium

Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints

Compatible with Male & Female Joints

Compatible with Most 25mm Carb Caps

Butane Torch Recommended

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - Titanium Bent Pencil with Carb Cap , Titanium Pencil with Carb Cap & Titanium Sword Carb Cap

When you’re looking for an insanely dope nail, you’re going to want none other than the Titanium 6-in-1 Sidecar. This piece gives a whole new meaning to the word “gorgeous,” allowing for massive slabs of concentrate without hesitation. Crafting those concentrate clouds has never been easier than with this quality nail.



The Titanium 6-in-1 Sidecar is showcasing a universal 6-in-1 connection, and with it being forged from high-quality Grade 2 Titanium, you already know you’re getting a premium piece. These fit 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm joints, and they’re compatible with male and female joints. You’ll love the versatility this thing is sporting and how easy it is to fit on your favorite rig. And if you have a 25mm carb cap, it’s likely compatible with it.



If you’re one of the dabbers lacking a carb cap dabber, you won’t want to be caught without one when you receive your Titanium 6-in-1 Sidecar. For some next level performance with your new titanium enail, make sure to add on the 27mm Titanium Bent Pencil With Carb Cap. Cap your carb in style with this incredible tool/carb cap combo and be the envy of all your friends!

Show more