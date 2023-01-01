Gr2 Titanium

Every dabber’s dream is to own a concentrate tool they can be proud of, and when you order your Titanium Concentrate Tool, you’re investing in making a dream come true. That’s right. The Titanium Concentrate Tool is the dabber dreams are made of, and you’re going to want to get your hands on one ASAP!



Forged out of the finest Titanium available, you can expect a world-class dabbing experience with every slab you slap on your rig. And the durability these are sporting is simply unreal. They also come in gold or silver, giving you the option to choose whichever color will look dope with your rig. You’ll find when it comes to scooping your wax or concentrate out of our wide variety of silicone products, this tool is perfection. All in all, if you’re looking for one of the finest dab tools available in the industry today, the Titanium Concentrate Tool is something you’ll need to have in your arsenal. Arm yourself with the best and expect an experience to match.



And if you need something for your herbs, our Multi-Chamber Grinder is a must-have! Possess the best of both worlds with this aluminum Honeybee Herb tool. With its slide grips, this grinder will never slip from your hand and makes grinding the herb super easy. Make sure to include your Multi-Chamber Grinder when you check out today!

Show more