" With 2pcs Tourbillon/ Spinning Air ""Beveled Edge Holes, you can dab big long hauls and enjoy the aroma all over you. This banger is there in both 45 degree and 90 degree designs.



This is an All-In-One Frosted Joint that has a bucket thickness of 2.5mm and a bucket OD of 25mm. The height of the bucket is 45 mm which is easier to handle and it can also be treated as part of your home decor. This equipment is made from the reak quartz material and we are recommending the use of a butane torch with all our equipment rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

