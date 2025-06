This rich, 20MG nano CBD chocolaty hot cocoa is crafted using organic nano CBD & cacao (cocoa beans) grown by the farmers of CONACADO co-operative in the Dominican Republic, organic sugar cane from small-scale farmers in Paraguay, and organic milk powder from Organic Valley dairy co-op in the U.S.



INGREDIENTS: *Organic Evaporated Sugar Cane Juice, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk Powder, *Organic Cocoa - Processed with Alkali, Organic Guar Gum, Sea Salt, Organic Carob Gum, Hemp Nano CBD Organic Vanilla Powder (Organic Vanilla Extract, Organic Maltodextrin, Organic Gum Arabic). *Fair Trade ingredient. By weight 73% Fair Trade Content.



Manufactured on equipment that processes products containing tree nuts, soy, wheat & eggs.

