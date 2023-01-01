Hoverstash is the world's first magnetic levitating stash container that keeps your products fresh, easily accessible, and beautifully displayed.



Hoverstash features small but powerful LED lights, patented silent magnetic levitation technology, and is airtight, smell-proof, and lockable (with magnets), ensuring that your products remain fresh, secure, and compliant with any applicable regulations. For customers, Hoverstash’s features offer a unique display experience that is sure to draw their attention. It also contains magnifying lenses, allowing customers to see the texture, density, and color of any product up-close. The design is sleek and modern, sure to fit in anywhere. A Hoverstash can be used alone to highlight an individual product, strain, or special, or your dispensary can use a collection of Hoverstashes to feature multiple products.



With Hoverstash, you can showcase your premium flower in a way that will provide a luxury shopping experience for your customers, leaving them impressed and excited about their purchases and your business.

