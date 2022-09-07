"AN IN-DEPTH GUIDE TO BLENDING THE PRACTICE OF YOGA WITH CANNABIS



In India, both yoga and cannabis are considered gifts from the Hindu god Shiva. They are seen as twin currents of wisdom and enlightenment, allies for healing and consciousness expansion. As ethnobotanist and yogi Chris Kilham explains, when wisely and thoughtfully combined, cannabis and yoga offer profound benefits for body, mind, and spirit. Kilham examines the history and lore of both cannabis and yoga, with a special focus on the role of cannabis in Indian and Himalayan yoga traditions where it has been used for thousands of years. He investigates cannabis and yoga’s effects on the chakras and energy body and how they assist in opening energy channels and awakening kundalini energy. He explains how yoga practice offers a way to tune the human nervous system and how, through the endocannabinoid system, cannabis harmonizes a multitude of functions, from respiration to pain control, in ways that enhance yoga. He looks at the effects of both THC and CBD as well as the different methods of consuming cannabis, with advice on selecting the right method for your yoga practice.



In addition to instructions for breath work and cannabis meditation practices, Kilham offers an illustrated guide to his own system of cannabis yoga, a sequence of asanas (postures) developed to arouse the kundalini, open up energy channels throughout your body, and unlock access to unbounded states of consciousness. Sharing his experiences combining yoga and cannabis around the world, the author shows that the fusion of cannabis and yoga dissolves the boundaries of the mind, accelerates healing, and imparts a greater understanding of the intrinsic unity of all things.

The Lotus and the Bud Book Features:



Book Length: 192 Pages

Examines the physical, mental, spiritual, and energetic effects of cannabis and yoga

Explains how yoga practice offers a way to tune the human nervous system

Offers an illustrated sequence of cannabis-yoga asanas (postures) developed to awaken kundalini, open energy channels, accelerate healing, and unlock access to unbounded states of consciousness

Instructions for breath work and cannabis meditation practices

"

read more